Sebi to revisit mutual fund categorisation, circular likely next week
Updated : January 05, 2020 05:32 PM IST
In order to enable investors to make accurate comparisons of schemes, Sebi introduced categorisation and rationalisation of mutual fund schemes in October 2017.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more