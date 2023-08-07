SEBI to review eligibility criteria for introduction and continuation of stocks in F&O segment

The report states that SEBI will undertake a comprehensive review of the eligibility conditions pertaining to the introduction and ongoing presence of stocks in the F&O segment. Fundamentally, SEBI's stance implies that if a derivative's underlying stock satisfies specific eligibility criteria, it will be incorporated into the F&O segment.

India's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is poised to assess the regulations governing the futures and options (F&O) market. In its latest annual report, SEBI has announced its intention to reevaluate the criteria that dictate the inclusion and continuity of stocks within the F&O segment.

The matter of certain stocks, which fulfill the required eligibility criteria, not being included in the F&O segment or failing to be removed from it even when falling short of the criteria, has been a persistent query directed at SEBI. Addressing this issue, the recent annual report by SEBI has presented significant observations.

The report states that SEBI will undertake a comprehensive review of the eligibility conditions pertaining to the introduction and ongoing presence of stocks in the F&O segment. Fundamentally, SEBI's stance implies that if a derivative's underlying stock satisfies specific eligibility criteria, it will be incorporated into the F&O segment.

Anticipated adjustments to the eligibility criteria are projected to take effect during the forthcoming review cycle. It remains to be seen which stocks will be included or excluded, considering that some stocks consistently hover on the borderline of inclusion or exclusion.

The four key criteria presently in place encompass: selecting stocks from the top 500 listed companies based on their average daily market capitalisation and traded value over the past six months; ensuring that the median quarter sigma order remains above 25 lakhs during the preceding six months; establishing a market-wide position limit of no less than Rs 500 crore for the stock; and mandating an average daily delivery volume of at least Rs 10 crore in the cash market over the preceding six months. These criteria collectively determine a stock's eligibility for the F&O segment.

Insights from reliable sources indicate that SEBI may contemplate modifications to these four criteria, either incorporating or removing certain components to enhance system efficiency.

Another potential proposal under consideration involves the automatic inclusion or exclusion of stocks from the F&O segment, akin to the immediate addition or removal of stocks in the Nifty index upon meeting these four specified criteria.