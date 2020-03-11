Market
Sebi to investors: Submit form to brokers for receiving electronic contract note
Updated : March 11, 2020 07:05 PM IST
The Sebi move is aimed at bringing uniformity across segments with regard to receipt of electronic contract notes.
According to the Sebi's circular issued in February 2015, the electronic contract note declaration form obtained from the client was to remain valid till it is revoked by the client.
The Sebi has revised norms pertaining to receipt of electronic contract notes "for ease of investors with regard to receiving electronic contract notes."