SEBI to introduce T+1 trade settlement in graded manner amid opposition from foreign investors: Report

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is planning to introduce a 'T+1' system of trade settlements in a graded manner, Livemint reported. The move to recalibrate its trade settlement system comes after various representations from foreign investors,

The T+1 settlement cycle would apply only to the bottom 100 companies, starting February 25, 2022. Following this, 500 more stocks will be added to the T+1 settlement cycle on the last Friday of every month. The practice will continue until all stocks move to the new cycle.

Earlier, SEBI had in its circular, dated September 7, allowed bourses to introduce T+1 rolling settlements on an optional basis, with effect from January 1, 2022. The decision was taken after requests from market participants.

However, the regulator gave the option to exchanges to adopt the T+1 cycle based on their readiness. According to the SEBI circular, if the stock exchange wants to opt for the T+2 settlement cycle in between, it will have to give a notice one month in advance.

What is T+1 trade settlement?

The day you buy a stock is called the transaction date, but the ownership of the stock is not usually transferred on the same date. Currently, India follows a T+2 trade settlement cycle, which means that the ownership of the stock is transferred within two business days after the transaction.

Treasury bills, however, are an exception. These bills are one of the few securities that can be transacted and settled on the same day.

After the T+1 trade settlement cycle kicks in, the ownership of most of the stock will be transferred in one business day after the transaction.

In the past, when security transactions were done manually, investors would wait for the particular security, which was in actual certificate form, to get delivered to them. This delivery date would vary.

Until a few decades ago, the market followed a T+5 system for stocks -- the ownership of the stock was transferred five business days after the transaction date. The trade settlement cycle slowly progressed to T+3, and then to T+2 with advancements in technology and the introduction of electronic trading.

Currently, most developed stock markets, such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, the United Kingdom and South Korea follow T+2 settlement cycles. In fact, Taiwan, moved back to a T+2 cycle after switching to a T+1 system.

Meanwhile, Mainland China moved to T+1 settlements few years ago. The Securities Exchange Commission of the United States is also planning to transition to T+1 in the next two years.

Why are foreign investors opposing T+1 settlement cycle?

Several foreign investors wrote to SEBI and the finance ministry to either terminate or delay the implementation of the T+1 trade settlement cycle, saying they would face issues while operating from different geographies. Different time zones, information flow process, and foreign exchange problems will make it difficult for them to hedge their net India exposure in dollar terms at the end of the day under the T+1 system.

In fact, market regulator SEBI was to introduce the T+1 trade settlement cycle in 2020, but the plan was deferred following opposition from foreign investors.

Benefits of T+1 trade settlement cycle

The shift to the T+1 trade settlement cycle will be beneficial for those who invest large amounts. Transfer of shares in DMAT account in T+1 day will give big investors — like corporates — more liquidity and reduce their margin requirements.

Also, many operational and market risks can be mitigated with the T+1 trade settlement cycle. Besides, the investors would get receipts of their funds a day earlier. The T+1 trade settlement cycle doesn't impact small or retail investors though.