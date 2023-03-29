SEBI tells mutual funds they cannot double-charge fund investors in the name of total expense ratio

SEBI chairperson Madabi Puri Buch said that there are certain guiding principles which the regulator has on mutual fund TER, and that brokerage paid by mutual funds should be kept outside its ambit.

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has finally addressed the issue of total expense ratio (TER) in a press conference following a board meeting on Wednesday. SEBI said mutual funds cannot double-charge investors in the name of TER and clearly pointed out that brokerages paid to distributors must be kept outside the ambit of TER.

CNBC-TV18 had reported in February that SEBI had called a meeting with top mutual funds in India, as well as the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), to discuss the rationalisation of TER. At the moment, GST and the transaction cost levied by distributors are excluded from the total expense ratio of mutual funds.

SEBI chairperson Madabi Puri Buch said that there are certain guiding principles which the regulator has on mutual fund TER, and that brokerage paid by mutual funds should be kept outside its ambit. She also said that SEBI does not appreciate double-charging unit holders.

Buch further said there is a distinct possibility that these brokerages are being paid by mutual funds for other than professional reasons. Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the SEBI board had pointed out a huge churn of investments towards schemes paying higher brokerages to distributors.

Unitholder protection committee

The market regulator also said that a unitholder protection committee will be constituted so that holders' interest is not compromised. This comes after a series of incidents like Franklin Templeton shutting down six debt schemes, and the Axis Mutual Fund frontrunning case came to the fore in the past few years. These incidents were seen as causing a dent in investor confidence.

