Market Sebi steps up efforts for 'data culture' in securities market; constitutes panel Updated : October 19, 2020 09:41 PM IST It would also recommend appropriate policy for access to securities market data, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement. The regulator said its endeavour is to foster a "data culture" in the Indian securities market.