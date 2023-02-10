Sebi said to be probing if any anchor investors in the withdrawn Adani FPO are linked to the founder group

In addition to Adani, two Mauritius-based firms -- Great International Tusker Fund and Ayushmat Ltd. -- are being investigated by the watchdog. In addition to participating as anchor investors, other firms participated, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the investigation's confidentiality, reported Reuters.

India’s market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is investigating Adani Group’s links to some of the investors in the conglomerate’s aborted $2.5 billion share sale, two sources aware of the information told Reuters.

Amid growing concern in India about the allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group, Sebi is looking for potential violations of Indian securities laws or any conflict of interest in the share sale process.

In addition to Adani, the watchdog is investigating two Mauritius-based firms -- Great International Tusker Fund and Ayushmat Ltd, as per the report.

Any entity related to a company's founder or the founder group is ineligible to apply under the anchor investor category under India's capital and disclosure requirements. A source said the probe would focus on whether any anchor investors are "connected" to the founders.

Sebi and the Adani Group did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment about the investigation. Great International Tusker Fund and Ayushmat Ltd. also did not respond to requests for comment.

According to the sources, Sebi has also approached Elara Capital and Monarch Networth Capital, two of the 10 investment banks that managed the share offering. In order to rule out "any conflict" in the share-offering process, the market watchdog is examining Elara's and Monarch's roles.

Meanwhile in an effort to reassure investors about the soundness of his business empire's finances, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has recruited one of Wall Street's most aggressive activism defence law firms to counter the allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

What's the Adani Vs Hindenburg Research issue?

The Hindenburg Research alleged that the Adani Group had "engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades". The disclosure sparked a USD 51-billion sell-off in shares of the group companies over two trading sessions.

The Adani group rubbished the charges and termed the report as a "malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations". It said the allegations made by the short seller are a "calculated attack" on India, its institutions and its growth story, adding that the accusations are "nothing but a lie".

The Adani Group stocks have since taken a beating on the bourses after Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea seeking a committee- or a court-monitored probe into the Hindenburg Research report on Friday.

Adani group shares fell for a second straight day on Friday amid concerns raised by key institutional investors and Life Insurance Corporation over the allegations of accounting fraud and share manipulation labelled by Hindenburg.

