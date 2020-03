After the Reserve Bank of India decided to permit a moratorium on loan services, working capital facilities, market regulator SEBI has also decided to provide temporary relaxations in compliances for Credit Rating Agencies (CRAs).

SEBI has decided to give a differentiation in treatment of default to CRAs on a case to case basis. CRAs have been advised to not consider a delay in payment of interest/principle as a default case if they think that the failure has happened solely due to the nationwide lockdown or loan moratorium as per RBI directions.

The move from SEBI comes as it acknowledges that the current nationwide lockdown may create temporary operational challenges in servicing debt. The relaxation shall be applicable on any rescheduling in payment of debt obligation done by the issuer prior to the due date, with the approval of the investor/lenders. The relaxation shall be extended till the period of the moratorium from RBI.

SEBI has also provided certain relaxations to CRAs by extending the timeline for issuance of a press release and disclosures on their website. Since CRAs are dependent on information provided by the issuer and third parties which are impaired due to current lockdown, relaxation has been provided by SEBI for rating action/issue of press release by CRAs. However, SEBI has asked CRAs to finish the exercise on the best effort basis.