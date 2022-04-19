SEBI reconstitutes Advisory Committee for Leveraging Regulatory and Technology Solutions

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has reconstituted its advisory committee, which provides guidance on enhancing the regulator's technological capabilities and on exploring appropriate technological solutions for early detection of market anomalies.

The seven-member committee, which was set-up by SEBI in December 2021, was earlier chaired by Madhabi Puri Buch, current chief of the regulator. Other members in the panel include — Puneet Narang, head of corporate banking technology India at Deutsche Bank; Girish Keshav Palshikar, Principal Scientist at TCS Research and Innovation; Ratnakar Pandey, Senior Data Scientist at Amazon; Rohan Rao, Senior Data Scientist at H2O.ai; Subir Saha, Head of Compliance at ICICI Group and Harini Balaji CGM, ISD at SEBI.

The terms of reference for the committee include recommending future roadmaps and improvements in the various on-going technology projects along with guiding the regulator in designing and framing requirements for the various in-house systems.

