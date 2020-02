Market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, along with stock exchanges have decided not to move forward with a proposal that would have required traders to pay the entire initial margins upfront, reported The Economic Times. The regulator may instead allow brokers to part-finance their clients’ initial margin requirements, the report said, citing people aware of the development.

“Sebi has been concerned about the effects of excessive leverage on the system and whether brokers were using one clients’ funds or portfolio to fund another … I think Sebi got some initial comfort when we agreed to demonstrate that the money used for such funding would be our own money,” the chief executive of a brokerage firm was quoted as saying in the report.

The move comes as a relief to many traders who feared that such a step would make trading impossible for many brokerages, added the ET report.