SEBI proposes framework for gold exchange, suggests trading in electronic gold receipts Updated : May 18, 2021 13:12:34 IST SEBI said the proposed gold exchange is extremely necessary to create a vibrant gold ecosystem in India. The proposed denominations of Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) are 1 kilogram, 100 grams, and 50 grams. Published : May 18, 2021 01:11 PM IST