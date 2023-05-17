Sebi proposes expanding definition of QIB for debt market

According to Sebi, multistate cooperatives with net worth of more than Rs 500 crore should be classified as QIBs.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday has released a consultation paper, seeking comments from public to expand and broaden the definition of Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB), especially for investments into debt securities. The regulator believes that there is a need to increase the potential investor base for issuers of debt securities and for further developing the debt markets.

According to Sebi, multistate cooperatives with net worth of more than Rs 500 crore should be classified as QIBs. Besides, Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), small finance banks, reinsurance companies, pension funds, and refinancing agencies such as MUDRA should be included in the category of QIB.

The capital market regulator has sought comments from the public on the proposals made above by May 29.