Sebi overhauls advisory committees on secondary markets, mutual funds, corporate bonds

Markets regulator Sebi has restructured its three advisory committees pertaining to the secondary market, mutual funds, and corporate bonds and securitisation. Rejigging its secondary market committee, Sebi has listed Zerodha's co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath among the new inductees in the 17-member panel, latest information on the regulator's website showed.

The advisory committee will now be chaired by Madhabi Puri Buch, ex-whole time member of Sebi. The panel was earlier headed by IIM Ahmedabad professor and former whole-time member of Sebi, Jayanth R Varma. Other members of the panel include Dhiraj Relli, MD and CEO of HDFC Securities; Kaku Nakhate, President and Country Head India at Bank of America; Naresh Yadav, MD and CEO of SBICAP Securities; and Leo Puri, Chairman, JP Morgan, South and Southeast Asia.

The panel advises the regulator on matters related to the secondary market, including suggesting steps to improve market safety, efficiency and transparency.

With regard to the advisory committee on mutual funds, Sebi has inducted Navi Asset Management Company MD and CEO Saurabh Jain, Morningstar India MD Aditya Agarwal and The Hindu Business Line consultant editor Aarati Krishnan. Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd President Sanjay Sapre and Kotak Mahindra AMC MD Nilesh Shah will no longer be part of the committee.

The 24-member advisory committee will be chaired by Usha Thorat, former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) . Others on the panel include Tata Asset Management MD and CEO Prathit D Bhobe; SBI Funds Management MD and CEO Vinay Tonse; Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) CEO Swarup Mohanty; and Sundaram Asset Management Company MD Sunil Subramaniam. The advisory committee is mandated to advise Sebi on issues related to regulation and development of the mutual fund industry.

It can advise the regulator on disclosure requirements and measures required for a change in the legal framework to introduce simplification and transparency in mutual fund regulations.

Also, the regulator has re-constituted its committee that suggests the roadmap for developing the corporate bond market in the country. The 23-member panel would be headed by G Mahalingam, former Whole Time Member, Sebi. Other members of the panel are Nilesh Shah, director at Association of Mutual Funds of India (Amfi); Ramnath Krishnana, MD and Group CEO at ICRA Limited; Navneet Munot, MD and CEO at HDFC Mutual Fund; and S V Sastry, Deputy Managing Director, Global Markets at State Bank of India (SBI).

The panel will advise Sebi on implementing the recommendations of the 'High Level Committee on Corporate Bonds and Securitization' and suggest steps for addressing the operational and systemic risks, if any, in the market for corporate bonds and securitised instruments.

In addition, the regulator said its five-member committee on information systems security will be headed by Prof H Krishnamurthy, Principle Research Scientist, IISC Bangalore. G Sivakumar, Professor of IIT Bombay; D Sivanandhan, ex-DGP, Maharashtra Police; Avneesh Pandey, CGM-IT at Sebi; and Manojan Karayi, CISO of Sebi are the members of the panel. The committee will be responsible for approving information security policies and will review the implementation of the cyber security and resilience policy.