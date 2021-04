Moneycontrol has access to the contents of the letter sent by the regulator to MIIs last week, it says, “In case of delay in declaration of disaster beyond the said timeline specified by Sebi, a financial disincentive of Rs 10 crores will be levied on the MII. Further, a financial disincentive on the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the MII equivalent to 10% each of their annual pay (both fixed and variable component) for that financial year will be levied separately. The amount of “financial disincentive” realized as per the above structure shall be credited by MII to Investor Protection and Education Fund administered by Sebi”.

In the past, Sebi had imposed a disincentive amount of Rs 50 lakhs on National Stock Exchange for a technical glitch. Currently, there is no fixed amount for the monetary charge but now it’s clear that the regulator wants to formalise it at a higher amount to avoid such mishaps in future.

Sebi wants to incorporate these financial imposition clauses at the time of appointment of management and also requires to change provisions for currently appointed officials.