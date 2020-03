To curb the ongoing volatility in the stock market, market regulator SEBI has cut market-wide position limits on stocks part of the futures and options list by half of the existing limit.

What this means is that if the public shareholding in a company is 100 shares, then the open interest across futures and options contracts cannot exceed the equivalent of 10 shares. Marketwide position limit (MWPL) is calculated on the basis of aggregate outstanding positions in futures and options contracts. Earlier this number was limited at 20 percent of non-promoter holding.

The revised limit in F&O stocks will be applicable to those securities where the variation between the high and low of the day’s price is more than or equal to 15 percent, or those securities where the average MWPL utilisation percentage (during last 5 trading days) should be more than or equal to 40 percent.

While SEBI has not said it in as many words, the limits in F&O segment are being introduced with a view to curb short selling.

Also, the margin rate for cash market trades will be increased to 40 percent in a phased manner from March 23 to March 30. Proposed margins rate may be applicable for a period of 1 month, the SEBI release said.

Derivatives contracts on these stocks will continue to be charged margins under existing rules.

Also, for stocks with intra-day price band of 20 percent and witnessing an intraday (high-low) price movement of more than 10 percent for 3 or more days in last 1 month, minimum margin rate shall be increased to 40 percent in two phases from March 23. This margin may be applicable for a month.