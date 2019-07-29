Sebi looks to ease FPI norms to attract overseas inflows, says report

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) along with the finance ministry is looking at ways to ease investment norms to attract more overseas inflows, The Economic Times reported.

Earlier this month, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her maiden budget, proposed to hike surcharge for 'super-rich', leading to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrawing funds from the country's stock market.

The Sebi called for a meeting with members of the HR Khan-led committee on easing of the norms on Friday, the report said citing three people aware of the development.

Sebi sought to discuss further measures to make it easier for foreigners to invest more in India, the report said.

Measures discussed in the meeting included further easing of Know-Your-Customer (KYC) norms and easing of broad-based requirements.