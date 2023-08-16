CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsJoint finance secretary Kamlesh Varshney appointed as whole time member at SEBI

Joint finance secretary Kamlesh Varshney appointed as whole-time member at SEBI

Joint finance secretary Kamlesh Varshney appointed as whole-time member at SEBI
1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 16, 2023 12:29:12 PM IST (Updated)

Joint secretary in the Ministry of Finance Kamlesh Varshney has been appointed for the post of whole-time member at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Share Market Live


The IRS officer is being sent to Mumbai from New Delhi to fill the vacancy at SEBI.
Earlier this month, Businessworld had reported, quoting sources that Varshney was being considered for the whole-time member position.
Another whole-time member position is also up for grabs and Businessworld reported that two executive directors at SEBI were front-runners for the same.
Businessworld reported that the view within the stock market regulator's and policy making circles is that one whole-time member should be appointed from outside the organisation, while the other should be from SEBI for the purpose of continuity.
First Published: Aug 16, 2023 12:19 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

SEBI

Recommended Articles

View All
Healthy India | No-tobacco warning — here's why the mandatory rule extended to OTT platforms

Healthy India | No-tobacco warning — here's why the mandatory rule extended to OTT platforms

Aug 16, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Road Safety — know this system that helps decoding driver performance and efficiency

Zoomed Out | Road Safety — know this system that helps decoding driver performance and efficiency

Aug 16, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Independence Day 2023 | Empowering Rural Women — here's how India's decentralised renewable energy drives financial independence

Independence Day 2023 | Empowering Rural Women — here's how India's decentralised renewable energy drives financial independence

Aug 15, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Independence Day 2023 | Pledge to take the country forward on the path of progress— here's what more PM Modi said in his address

Independence Day 2023 | Pledge to take the country forward on the path of progress— here's what more PM Modi said in his address

Aug 15, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X