Joint finance secretary Kamlesh Varshney appointed as whole-time member at SEBI

Joint secretary in the Ministry of Finance Kamlesh Varshney has been appointed for the post of whole-time member at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
The IRS officer is being sent to Mumbai from New Delhi to fill the vacancy at SEBI.
Earlier this month, Businessworld had reported, quoting sources that Varshney was being considered for the whole-time member position.
Another whole-time member position is also up for grabs and Businessworld reported that two executive directors at SEBI were front-runners for the same.
Businessworld reported that the view within the stock market regulator's and policy making circles is that one whole-time member should be appointed from outside the organisation, while the other should be from SEBI for the purpose of continuity.
First Published: Aug 16, 2023 12:19 PM IST
