    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Sebi issues guidelines for credit rating agency on suspension, cancellation of registration certificate

    Sebi issues guidelines for credit rating agency on suspension, cancellation of registration certificate

    Sebi issues guidelines for credit rating agency on suspension, cancellation of registration certificate
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Listed entities or issuers who have obtained credit rating from a CRA whose registration is cancelled or suspended or surrendered, will have to obtain credit rating from another registered CRA holding a valid registration certificate, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

    Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday came out with fresh norms pertaining to cancellation, suspension and surrender of registration certificate of a Credit Rating Agency (CRA).
    Listed entities or issuers who have obtained credit rating from a CRA whose registration is cancelled or suspended or surrendered, will have to obtain credit rating from another registered CRA holding a valid registration certificate, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
    After submitting a request for surrender of registration certificate to Sebi, the concerned CRA will have to disclose prominently on its website about such a request and communicate the same to its clients within 15 days, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
    Also read: NHAI InvIT raises Rs 1430 crore via follow-on issuance
    In addition, CRA will not take any new clients, further allow its clients to withdraw any assignment given to the CRA, without any additional cost to such clients and facilitate an orderly migration of assignments as desired by clients to other CRA(s) holding a registration certificate.
    Following the acceptance of request, CRA while commencing the winding up process, will have to return the registration certificate and will not represent itself to be a holder of certificate for carrying out rating related works. In case of suspension of the certificate, the CRA, during such period of suspension, will suspend undertaking activity.
    "In case of cancellation of certificate of registration, the credit ratings assigned by the CRA shall be valid till such time the client withdraws the assignment and/or migrates the assignment to another CRA as specified or the CRA is wound-up, whichever is earlier," Sebi said.
    Also read: Sebi’s Brickwork Ratings order an effort to clean up the first among many Augean ‘market’ stables | View
    In case of surrender of certificate, the credit ratings assigned by the CRA whose certificate of registration is being surrendered, will be valid till such time the client withdraws the assignment or migrates to another CRA, or the date of acceptance of surrender by Sebi, whichever is earlier, while in case of suspension of certificate, the credit ratings assigned by the CRA, whose certificate of registration is suspended, will not be valid during the period of suspension.
    In case of cancellation or surrender registration certificate, the credit rating assigned by such CRA will be treated as withdrawn upon an issuer furnishing an undertaking that another rating is available for listed or proposed to be listed debt securities from other Sebi-registered CRA.
    Also read: Kaynes Technology gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    credit rating agencies (CRAs)SEBI

    Previous Article

    Experts hail RBI’s decision to allow linking of RuPay credit cards with UPI

    Next Article

    Funding Rundown: WeWork makes its first investment in Zoapi, Pillow raises $18 mn in Series A round, Ankur Capital backs biotech startups MyoWorks & D-NOME

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng