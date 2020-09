Market regulator, Sebi, on Sunday clarified that mutual funds have multiple options to comply with the changes in the framework for multi-cap mutual funds. Further, it said that the changes are targeted at ensuring that funds are true to their 'label'.

"Sebi would like to clarify that mutual funds have many options to meet with the requirements of the circular, based on the preference of their unitholders. Apart from rebalancing their portfolio in the multi-cap schemes, they could inter-alia facilitate a switch to other schemes by unitholders, merge their multi-cap scheme with their large-cap scheme or convert their multi-cap scheme to another scheme category, for instance, large cum mid-cap scheme," said Sebi in the statement issued on Sunday

On Friday, Sebi tweaked asset allocation framework for multi-cap mutual funds, requiring such funds to have a minimum corpus of 75 percent invested in equities as against the present mandate of 65 percent. Further, such funds will have to make a minimum investment of 25 percent each in equity and related instruments of large-cap, midcap and smallcap companies, according to the circular.

Industry experts estimate the move will see Rs 30,000-40,000 crore moving out of large-cap to midcap and smallcap companies. All the existing multi-cap funds will ensure compliance with the provisions within one month from the date of publishing of the next list of stocks by industry body Amfi (Association of Mutual Funds in India), that is January 2021, the regulator noted.

"In order to diversify the underlying investments of multi-cap funds across the large, mid and smallcap companies and be true to label, it has been decided to partially modify the scheme characteristics of multi-cap fund," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said. At present, multi-cap funds need to invest 65 per cent of total assets in equity and its related securities.

Besides, there is no restriction on the exposure such funds need to make in large, mid and smallcap stocks, therefore, experts believe most of the multi-cap funds have higher allocation towards large-cap and residual exposure in mid and smallcap. Majority of the multi-cap funds have run with a large-cap bias and the new requirements will require them to reallocate significant portions from large-cap stocks to smaller fare, Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director Manager Research Morningstar India said.

"The new allocation requirements will need AMCs to reallocate Rs 40,700 cr from large-cap stocks to midcaps (Rs 13,000 crore) and small-caps (Rs 27,700 crore). This will put tremendous buying pressure on smallcap counters," he added. Jimeet Modi, founder and CEO, Samco Group said the new provision will lead to increased buying of up to Rs 30,000 crore in mid and smallcap stocks by multi-cap MFs. This will be a disruption opposite to the one we saw in October 2018, when Sebi first introduced scheme categorisation. That had led to outflows from small and midcaps. The inverse will happen this time, he added.