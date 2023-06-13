Sebi issues norms for digital platforms facilitating transactions in Mutual Fund schemes

SEBI has observed that several registered investment advisors and stockbrokers offer execution services in direct plans of mutual fund schemes through their technology platforms. These platforms are frequently used by investors who are not clients under the SEBI.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday released a regulatory framework for Execution Only Platforms (EOPs) to facilitate transactions in direct plans of mutual fund schemes. With this, SEBI aims to addresses the lack of specific guidelines for technology and digital platforms that offer execution services for direct plans of mutual fund schemes.

SEBI has observed that several registered investment advisors and stockbrokers offer execution services in direct plans of mutual fund schemes through their technology platforms. These platforms are frequently used by investors who are not clients under the SEBI (Investment Advisers) Regulations, 2013, or the SEBI (Stock Brokers) Regulations, 1992.

"Thus, while the investors may find it convenient to avail the services of such online platforms, investors who are not clients of such intermediaries under the above specified Regulations may not have recourse or protection for the risks associated with such transactions. Therefore, a need was felt to strike a balance between investor convenience and investor protection," it said.

The move would add convenience to investors in making investments through EOPs and would help in ease of doing business for the platforms by mandating only such appropriate regulatory compliances as is required for the EOP activity.

Before this, there is no regulatory framework in place to facilitate the provision of such EOP in direct plans of mutual fund schemes, independent of the regulatory requirements applicable to IAs and stock brokers.

