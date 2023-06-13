Sebi issues norms for digital platforms facilitating transactions in Mutual Fund schemes

SEBI has observed that several registered investment advisors and stockbrokers offer execution services in direct plans of mutual fund schemes through their technology platforms. These platforms are frequently used by investors who are not clients under the SEBI.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday released a regulatory framework for Execution Only Platforms (EOPs) to facilitate transactions in direct plans of mutual fund schemes. With this, SEBI aims to addresses the lack of specific guidelines for technology and digital platforms that offer execution services for direct plans of mutual fund schemes.

Live Tv

Loading...

SEBI has observed that several registered investment advisors and stockbrokers offer execution services in direct plans of mutual fund schemes through their technology platforms. These platforms are frequently used by investors who are not clients under the SEBI (Investment Advisers) Regulations, 2013, or the SEBI (Stock Brokers) Regulations, 1992.