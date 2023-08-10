Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has reduced the timeline for listing of shares on stock exchanges after the closure of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) to three days from six days at present. The new listing timeframe will be voluntary for all public issues opening on or after September 1 and mandatory for all the issues which come after December 1, 2023, the capital markets regulator said in a circular.

Under the new guidelines, IPOs will have to mandatorily list after three days of the issue closing date.

”It has been decided to reduce the time taken for listing of specified securities after the closure of public issue to three working days (T+3 days) as against the present requirement of 6 working days (T+6 days). ’T’ being issue closing date,” Sebi said.

The market regulator said that T+3 timeline for listing shall be appropriately disclosed in the offer documents of public issues.

Under the new rules, companies will have to finalise allotment before 6 pm on T+1 day. The transfer of funds will be made to unsuccessful applicants on T+2 day.

According to the market regulator, the reduction in timelines for listing and trading of shares will benefit both issuers as well as investors. Issuers will have faster access to the capital raised thereby enhancing the ease of doing business and the investors will have the opportunity for having early credit and liquidity for their investment.

Sebi said that the compensation to investors for the delay in unblocking of ASBA application money shall be computed from T+3 day. Sebi said that Registrar to an issue would undertake third-party verification of the applications by matching the PAN available in the demat account with the PAN available in the bank account of the applicant.

In instances of mismatch, such applications would continue to be considered invalid applications for finalising the basis of allotment. The move came after Sebi's board cleared a proposal regarding the same in June this year.

With PTI inputs