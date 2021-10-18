0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • market>

  • SEBI gives nod to Adani Wilmar IPO: Sources

market | IST

SEBI gives nod to Adani Wilmar IPO: Sources

Profile image
By Yash Jain | IST (Updated)
Mini

If the share sale materialises, Adani Wilmar will become the seventh company from the Adani Group to list its shares on stock exchanges.

Adani Enterprises shares were in focus on Monday after sources told CNBC-TV18 that capital market regulator SEBI had approved Adani Wilmar's proposal to float an initial public offer (IPO). Adani Wilmar is a 50-50 JV between Adani Enterprises and Wilmar International. If the share sale materialises, Adani Wilmar will become the seventh company from the Adani Group to list its shares on stock exchanges.
Read Here: IPOs of Adani Wilmar, Star Health Insurance get Sebi nod
The draft red herring prospectus has been cleared after observations, the sources said. Last month, SEBI had put the Adani Wilmar DRHP under abeyance without stating the reason behind the move.
The development assumes significance for Adani Enterprises, which holds a stake of about 50 percent in Adani Wilmar. Adani Enterprises' stake in Adani Wilmar could be valued at about Rs 18,750-22,500 crore.
Adani Wilmar IPO will be a completely fresh issue of shares, which means that Adani Enterprises will not be selling any of its holding through this IPO.
CNBC-TV18 wrote to Adani Enterprises asking about the size of the IPO but received no response from the company.
Also Read: Adani Enterprises shares drop over 4% after SEBI stays Rs 4,500 cr-Adani Wilmar IPO
First Published:  IST