English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsSEBI gives more teeth to trustees to protect unitholders' interest in mutual funds

SEBI gives more teeth to trustees to protect unitholders' interest in mutual funds

SEBI gives more teeth to trustees to protect unitholders' interest in mutual funds
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Shivani Bazaz  Mar 29, 2023 8:44:17 PM IST (Published)

The new role of trustees outlined by SEBI also includes ensuring fairness in fees and expenses charged by the AMC, to compare its performance with peers, and to ensure sponsors do not exert undue influence.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved ammendments providing clarity on the roles and responsibilities of trustees and the board of asset management companies of mutual funds. The board of AMCs has been made responsible for protecting unitholders' interest. The market watchdog also said that the board of trustees will be key in constituting the Unitholder Protection Committee.

Recommended Articles

View All
This Jadavpur University alumnus has created world’s first energy-saving paint and other amazing stuff

This Jadavpur University alumnus has created world’s first energy-saving paint and other amazing stuff

Mar 29, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

March F&O Series: Nifty 50 falls over 400 points to mark worst series since September

March F&O Series: Nifty 50 falls over 400 points to mark worst series since September

Mar 29, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Learn how to clear US, UK arrival immigration in 10 seconds from Jet's Sanjiv Kapoor

Learn how to clear US, UK arrival immigration in 10 seconds from Jet's Sanjiv Kapoor

Mar 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

UPI transactions new rule from April 1: Users will not be charged due to PPI interchange, clarifies NPCI

UPI transactions new rule from April 1: Users will not be charged due to PPI interchange, clarifies NPCI

Mar 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Earlier in February, SEBI has released a consultation paper on the role and obligations of trustees in mutual funds. The consultation paper dealt with the role and accountability of the board of AMCs to safeguard unitholders’ interest, across all products and services.
The paper had stated that while exercising oversight over the activities of AMC, the trustees are expected to ensure that the AMCs act in a manner which is not skewed in favour of their stakeholders.
SEBI, in its consultation paper, had noted that trustees should make sure that sponsor group companies are not indulging in insider trading/front-running by taking advantage of access to MF's insider information.
Also read: "We don’t comment on subjudice matters" SEBI chairperson refuses comment on Adani issue 
The new role of trustees outlined by SEBI also includes ensuring fairness in fees and expenses charged by the AMC, to compare its performance with peers, and to ensure sponsors do not exert undue influence.
Currently, the trustees primarily rely on the AMCs to ensure compliance with the applicable regulations and confirm compliance under periodic reporting to SEBI. However, SEBI, in the new guidelines, said it is crucial that the trustees independently evaluate the extent of compliance by AMC and not merely rely on regulatory submissions.
“To have an independent review mechanism for the decisions of AMC from the perspective of the unit holders' interest, across all products and services, it is proposed to mandate that a 'Unit Holder Protection Committee' (UHPC) may be constituted by board of AMC,” SEBI said in its consultation paper.
Also read: SEBI bats for investors, okays ASBA-like facility in secondary market
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

asset management companies (AMCs)SEBISecurities and Exchange Board of India

Previous Article

SEBI tells mutual funds they cannot double-charge fund investors in the name of total expense ratio

Next Article

SEBI amends alternative investment fund regulations to bolster investor protection

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X