Sebi doubles overseas investment limit of AIF, VCF to USD 1,500 mn Updated : May 22, 2021 10:02:46 IST Markets regulator Sebi on Friday doubled the overseas investment limit of alternative investment funds and venture capital funds to USD 1,500 million. The decision has been taken in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular. Published : May 22, 2021 10:02 AM IST