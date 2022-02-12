Sebi directs DishTV to immediately disclose results of voting at December AGM

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has directed DishTV to immediately disclose results of the voting at the annual general meeting held on December 30.

In a letter dated February 9, the markets regulator said that Dish TV had failed to disclose results of the AGM despite there being no restraint order from court.

The SEBI said that Dish TV's action affects its shareholders, investors due to lack of information in public domain.

"Dish TV must disclose AGM results immediately as disclosure already delayed by 37 days (as on Feb 9)," the letter from SEBI said. The letter further said that non-compliance would result in initiation of appropriate enforcement action against the company.

The company, in a statement, said that it had responded to the markets regulator and and brought to its attention that the issue of result disclosure at the AGM is sub-judice before Bombay High Court.

The warning from the market regulator has come at a time when the direct broadcast satellite service provider is embroiled in a legal battle with its largest shareholder YES Bank against disclosure of its AGM results.