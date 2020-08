Franklin Templeton India shut down six of its struggling debt schemes without the approval of Sebi, a report by Hindustan Times said, quoting an RTI query filed by the Khambatta family.

Earlier, the Khambatta family, who invested in the Franklin Templeton funds, had petitioned the Gujarat high court contending that the asset manager’s decision to wind up the schemes required the consent of investors. This, in turn, had led to the court staying the winding-up process on June 8.

“We have not made any statement before the Hon’ble High Court of Gujarat or the Hon’ble Supreme Court about Sebi granting us prior permission to wind up these six schemes. As clearly stated in all our communications, the decision to wind up these schemes was taken in accordance with regulation 39(2)(a),” said a spokesperson for Franklin Templeton in an emailed statement as per the report.