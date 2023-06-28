According to sources, among those raided by SEBI, five brokers are from Kolkata and one was from Mumbai. The raids were conducted last week. The market operator who SEBI believes could be behind the entities has faced severe action of the regulator in the past and is known to use benami fronts to trade in the market, the sources said.

Market regulator SEBI has raided six entities connected to a large market operator for front running the trades of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Among those raided by SEBI, five brokers are from Kolkata and one was from Mumbai, sources told Zee Business.

It is learned that SEBI had information and prima facie evidence that these brokers and entities close to them were front running the trade of large foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), the sources said.

Front running involves trading based on non-public, price-sensitive information obtained in advance. Having advanced knowledge of significant buy or sell orders from institutions is a privileged position, as the magnitude of such trades can impact market prices. Front running encompasses entering into equity trades, options, futures contracts, derivatives, or security-based swaps to exploit advance knowledge of pending transactions that are expected to influence the price of the underlying security.

The entities that SEBI raided were known to trade on advance knowledge of the FPI trades, the sources said.