SEBI crackdown on front running of FPI trades, raids six entities in Kolkata and Mumbai

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 9:14:27 AM IST (Published)

According to sources, among those raided by SEBI, five brokers are from Kolkata and one was from Mumbai. The raids were conducted last week. The market operator who SEBI believes could be behind the entities has faced severe action of the regulator in the past and is known to use benami fronts to trade in the market, the sources said. 

Market regulator SEBI has raided six entities connected to a large market operator for front running the trades of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Among those raided by SEBI, five brokers are from Kolkata and one was from Mumbai, sources told Zee Business.

The raids were conducted last week. The market operator, who SEBI believes could be behind the entities, has faced severe action of the regulator in the past and is known to use benami fronts to trade in the market, the sources said.
It is learned that SEBI had information and prima facie evidence that these brokers and entities close to them were front running the trade of large foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), the sources said.
