Total Expense Ratio a price sensitive issue, we are engaging with industry: SEBI chief

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Tuesday that Total Expense Ratio (TER) issue in the consultation paper was a price-sensitive issue.
"That's precisely why we issued a press release so that the market is aware that it's a price-sensitive issue. Now, we are engaging with the industry," she said.
She added that the market regulator is getting feedback from the industry and that the due will together make progress on this issue.
"I urge AMFI to ensure that the regulator doesn't have to come down on the entire industry unnecessarily with a hammer just because of one individual."
She also added that she's worried about the fact that the industry hasn't leveraged technology internally as much as it could have.
First Published: May 30, 2023 7:11 PM IST
