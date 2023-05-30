English
    Total Expense Ratio a price sensitive issue, we are engaging with industry: SEBI chief

    Total Expense Ratio a price sensitive issue, we are engaging with industry: SEBI chief

    Total Expense Ratio a price sensitive issue, we are engaging with industry: SEBI chief
    By Santia Gora  May 30, 2023 7:17:15 PM IST (Updated)

    Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch added that the market regulator is getting feedback from the industry and that the due will together make progress on this issue.

    Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Tuesday that Total Expense Ratio (TER) issue in the consultation paper was a price-sensitive issue.

    "That's precisely why we issued a press release so that the market is aware that it's a price-sensitive issue. Now, we are engaging with the industry," she said.
    She added that the market regulator is getting feedback from the industry and that the due will together make progress on this issue.
