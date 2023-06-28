SEBI board to review TER regulations for mutual funds and FPI disclosures

SEBI board set to discuss the reduction of the timeline for the listing of shares post initial public offering (IPO) closing. Currently, the listing timeline stands at six days after the IPO concludes. However, there were indications that SEBI might contemplate reducing it to three days.

In a significant development for the Indian financial market, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) convened its board meeting today to address several crucial topics. According to sources close to CNBC-TV18, one of the key things on the agenda was the review of regulations pertaining to the total expense ratio (TER) for mutual funds (MFs) and disclosures for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

The total expense ratio, commonly referred to as TER, represents the overall cost borne by mutual funds in managing and operating a mutual fund scheme. It encompasses various expenses, including fund management fees, administrative charges, and other operational costs.

Previously, SEBI had issued a consultation paper presenting proposals for the rationalisation of TER in mutual funds. The paper suggested that TER should be calculated at the asset management company (AMC) level rather than at the scheme level. This approach aims to provide a more holistic view of the expenses incurred by mutual funds.

Additionally, the consultation paper put forth the recommendation that TER should incorporate additional components such as securities transaction tax (STT), goods and services tax (GST) on investment, and advisory fees. By including these factors in the computation of TER, a more comprehensive understanding of the costs associated with mutual funds can be achieved.

Another significant proposal in SEBI's consultation paper pertained to the disclosure norms for "high-risk" Foreign Portfolio Investors. According to the paper, FPIs holding more than 50 percent in one group or having an investment of over Rs 25,000 crore in the Indian equity market would be classified as "high-risk" FPIs. Here the regulations are expected to be made more stringent.

In addition to the above matters, the SEBI board was set to discuss the reduction of the timeline for the listing of shares post-initial public offering (IPO) closing. Currently, the listing timeline stands at six days after the IPO concludes. However, there were indications that SEBI might contemplate reducing it to three days.

If implemented, the reduction in the timeline for listing shares post-IPO could streamline the listing process, allowing companies to access capital more quickly and potentially boosting investor participation.

It is expected that SEBI's decision on these matters will be closely watched by market participants, regulators, and investors alike. The outcome of the board meeting will provide valuable insights into the future direction of the Indian financial market and its regulatory framework.

