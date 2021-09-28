SEBI board meeting scheduled today; here’s what’s on the agenda

Today is going to be the all-important SEBI board meeting, a lot of important things are on the agenda, including the possibility of private equity firms being allowed to own and run asset management companies.

After a long time, it's going to be a long list as far as SEBI’s agenda for today's board meeting is concerned.

Starting with the mutual fund ownership norms, CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the market regulator could look at relaxing some of the existing norms when it comes to private equity players acquiring a stake or setting up their own mutual funds in India. Currently, there are a lot of prerequisites which are in place when it comes to any private equity player wanting to take action to move towards India in terms of acquiring a stake or setting up a new mutual fund, and SEBI may look at easing out some of these existing regulations to make it easier for these private equity firms to come in.

Also, people in the know have indicated that SEBI may allow superior voting rights shares to be issued by founders or any promoters with a collective net worth of about Rs 500 crore, also it may allow trusts and other corporate structures to issue superior voting rights shares as well.

Regarding the ownership norms for Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) like exchanges, depositories and so on, this has really been taken from the previous board meeting where no approval came on it. SEBI may change these norms and allow individuals and entities to hold a higher stake in all these MIIs.

Finally, on the consultation paper with respect to related party norms, SEBI may widen the related party transactions or the regulations there to include any individual or entity related to the promoter of the company, and not just having a significant shareholding in the company.

