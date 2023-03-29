SEBI board meet today: What's on the agenda?

Market regulator, Securities Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) board will meet today to discuss a number of issues including measures for the secondary market and private equity sponsorship of mutual funds.

There are three important agenda points that one should keep on the radar. The first one would be in the mutual fund space, the second one in the corporate governance space, and the third one on the secondary market side.

The first agenda point is to not have a permanent board membership for people sitting on the boards of listed companies. Here, SEBI may bar directors from occupying permanent board seats when it comes to boards of listed companies.

Now, SEBI could call for a periodic reassessment of these board members where shareholder approval would be required every five years when it comes to their board seats on listed companies. This could also address the promoter director continuing on the boards of these listed companies post-dilution of the significant stake of theirs into that particular respective listed company.

The second one could be with respect to a discussion on allowing private equity players to become sponsors of mutual fund companies. SEBI may consider this particular proposal.

Now, there are certain eligibility conditions that the market regulator SEBI had put in its consultation paper on this topic. The private equity fund or the fund manager should have five years of experience, they should have invested in the financial sector, in the country. Also, they should have managed capital of Rs 5,000 crore and above.

One important condition here could be that mutual funds would not be allowed to participate in IPOs where the private equity fund, which is a sponsor to that mutual fund could have more than 10 percent interest or a stake in the company.

The third one is an ASBA-like model for the secondary market. ASBA is essentially where the funds get blocked in the account of the investor but they don't get transacted - something like that in the secondary market could also come through.

