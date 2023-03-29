“We don’t want Abhimanyus in our Market”, SEBI Board gives AMC sponsors flexibility to exit

SEBI introduces concept of self-sponsored mutual funds; amends rules to allow diverse entities including private equity firms to sponsor AMCs.

An Asset Management Company that grows to be big enough to be eligible to sponsor other AMCs does not need a sponsor anymore. That’s one of the biggest tweaks market regulator SEBI has done to the rules governing AMC sponsors.

Explaining the changes, SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said, “We had said that in our market we do not like Abhimanyus; someone who comes in must have the ability to go out and they shouldn’t get stuck. The same is true for sponsors of Mutual Funds.”

That’s where the new concept of “Self-Sponsored AMC” comes in. The existing rules mandated that a sponsor who wished to exit would first have to find a suitable replacement to take over the AMC – this included meeting all eligibility criteria specified by SEBI and was seen as a big hurdle.

SEBI believes this exit route will come as welcome news for many players, as it will give the original sponsor the flexibility to voluntarily disassociate itself from the MF without needing to induct a new and eligible sponsor. “One their

This decision is part of a promise SEBI had made to the industry to bring in liberalisation and open up new growth opportunities.