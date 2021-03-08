SPEED TAKE: Relaxing block deal window rules can help SEBI curb front running Updated : March 08, 2021 12:48 PM IST The Asia Securities Industry and Financial Market Association has written to market regulator SEBI, complaining about their bulk buy orders being front run One way SEBI can tackle the problem of front-running of bulk trades is to ease the price curbs in the block deal window, and allow it to be kept open through the day. Removing curbs in the block deal window may not eliminate front running altogether but it will certainly mean shutting one door on the crooks. Published : March 08, 2021 12:48 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply