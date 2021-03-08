SPEED TAKE: Relaxing block deal window rules can help SEBI curb front running

The Asia Securities Industry and Financial Market Association (ASIFMA), a lobby group for foreign portfolio investors, has written to market regulator SEBI, complaining about their bulk buy orders being front run, according to a report in The Economic Times newspaper.

In particular, they have flagged off eight bulk deal transactions where the foreign investor on the buy side of the trade did not get the full quantity of shares it was looking to buy.

Bulk deals—a trade of at least 0.5 percent of the equity capital of the company bought or sold under a single client code in one or multiple deals during the day—are usually negotiated beforehand between the buyer and the seller. The deal is then put through the stock exchange platform.

Front running of bulk deals by those with prior knowledge of the deal has been a problem for many years now. Sometimes, information leaks from the dealers at the broking firms, and at times fund managers themselves are involved.

In November 2013, British brewer Diageo got less than half of the 39.18 lakh United Spirits shares on offer by a US broker. Traders who got wind of the negotiated price bid a few paise higher and walked off with 20 lakh shares. A few months later, using the same ploy, smart operators pocketed a few million shares of Axis Bank that SUUTI sold through multiple bulk deals.

Typically, the traders who front-run these deals then sell their positions at a profit, as the fund which could not get its full quantity of shares will look to buy those from the market.

Mostly, sellers in bulk deals have nothing to complain about as they will get their money irrespective of who buys their shares. It is the buyers who feel shortchanged. But funds on the selling side can lose too if a deep pocket trader with information about the deal short sells the stock by offering a few paise lower. The trader can then cover his position at a profit when the fund will be forced to offload the remaining quantity in the market at whatever price it can get.

While exchanges have provided a block deal window for negotiated deals, it comes with riders. The deal price cannot vary more than 1 percent over the previous close and the deals have to be entered between 9:15 am and 9:50 am.

Very few deals though are reported in the block deal window. The real issue is not so much the price as much as the buyer’s and seller’s identity having to be revealed. Which can be problematic if the block of shares that a fund is buying happens to be that of the promoter held in a benaami account. Or if a promoter’s front company is buying a big chunk of shares that a fund house wants to offload in a hurry.

In a bulk deal transaction, the buyer’s or seller’s identity doesn’t have to be disclosed as long as 0.5 percent of the equity base is not transacted under a single client code.

One way SEBI can tackle the problem of front-running of bulk trades is to ease the price curbs in the block deal window, and allow it to be kept open through the day.

The restrictions are a throwback to the Wild West days on Dalal Street in the late '90s and early 2000s, when operators and their associates would enter deals at inflated or deflated prices in the block deal window, so as to send a signal to the market.

With surveillance measures at the exchange and market regulator’s levels being far tighter now than they were two decades back, few players are likely to indulge in such shenanigans. The fund houses too will have to answer their stakeholders for doing deals at a sharp discount or premium to market price. Also, if some players are looking to manipulate prices, the block deal window is not the only place to do that.