  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

SPEED TAKE: Relaxing block deal window rules can help SEBI curb front running

Updated : March 08, 2021 12:48 PM IST

The Asia Securities Industry and Financial Market Association has written to market regulator SEBI, complaining about their bulk buy orders being front run
One way SEBI can tackle the problem of front-running of bulk trades is to ease the price curbs in the block deal window, and allow it to be kept open through the day.
Removing curbs in the block deal window may not eliminate front running altogether but it will certainly mean shutting one door on the crooks.
SPEED TAKE: Relaxing block deal window rules can help SEBI curb front running
Published : March 08, 2021 12:48 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Easy Trip Planners IPO subscribed 1.09 times on day 1, retail portion at 5.97 times

Easy Trip Planners IPO subscribed 1.09 times on day 1, retail portion at 5.97 times

Govt mandates dual air bags in new models from April 1

Govt mandates dual air bags in new models from April 1

India vs. England: Visitors lose, India scent series win by 3-1

India vs. England: Visitors lose, India scent series win by 3-1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement