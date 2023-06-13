CNBC TV18
SEBI bars online Mutual Fund platforms from selling regular funds, advertise specific MFs

Jun 13, 2023

The Execution Only Platforms (EOPs) guidelines by SEBI deal with categorization of such platforms, who they can charge for commissions, for transactions, and certain restrictions on the activities they can carry out.

Digital platforms like Zerodha and Paytm Money which allow investors to buy, redeem, or switch units in direct plans of mutual funds now have to comply with a new set of rules. Market regulator SEBI has followed up on last year’s consultation paper setting out a detailed regulatory framework for Execution Only Platforms (EOPs) with final guidelines.

The guidelines deal with categorization of such platforms, who they can charge for commissions, for transactions, and certain restrictions on the activities they can carry out. One of these restrictions is that such EOPs cannot sell regular plans of mutual funds on their websites. Another restriction is that these EOPs cannot advertise specific mutual funds or mutual fund schemes on their platforms.
It is important to note that online platforms run by SEBI-registered investment advisors will not be covered under the new framework.
