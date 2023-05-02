homemarket NewsSEBI bars investment advisers, analysts from making false, misleading advertisements

SEBI bars investment advisers, analysts from making false, misleading advertisements

By Yash Jain  May 2, 2023 10:03 PM IST (Published)
market | May 2, 2023 10:03 PM IST
Market regulator SEBI's new advertisement code for investment advisers and research analysts has come into effect. As per SEBI's rules, advisers and analysts cannot use superlative terms like best, number 1 or top adviser in the advertisements. They also cannot promise risk free returns.

All the research analysts and investment advisers will have to carry a list of disclosures which the regulator has drawn out in every form of advertisement across mediums.
As per the code, research analysts and investment advisers are prohibited from making statements which are false, misleading, biased or deceptive and based on assumptions. Any misleading or deceptive testimonials will have to be avoided. Also extensive views of technical and legal terminology or complex language will have to be avoided.
The rules also state that any statement which directly or indirectly discredits other advertisements or other intermediaries will have to be avoided. Reference to past performance will also have to be excluded from the advertising material.
Any kind of advertisement by the research analysts and investment advisers cannot carry SEBI's logo and a prior approval from SEBI-recognised supervisory body will have to be taken on any kind of advertising material before being released to the larger public.
Also Read: Sebi bars Karvy Investor Services from taking new clients for flouting market norms
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
