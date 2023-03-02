homemarket NewsSEBI bars Alchemy’s Sanghvis from market in Aptech insider trading case

SEBI bars Alchemy’s Sanghvis from market in Aptech insider trading case

1 Min(s) Read

By Sudarshan Kumar  Mar 2, 2023 9:59:52 AM IST (Updated)

In the Aptech case, SEBI issued show cause notices to Sanghvis in October 2020 based on an investigation conducted by it pertaining to trading in the shares of Aptech for the period of March 14, 2016, to September 7, 2016.

The market regulator SEBI has barred Alchemy Capital's co-founder Lashit Sanghvi and his wife Neha Sanghvi from the securities market for a year in the alleged insider trading case involving the shares of Aptech.

Recommended Articles

View All

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | Here is what this agenda building session to prioritise for an aspiring global south

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Both Sanghvi and his wife have even been banned from trading the shares of Aptech for two years and imposed a fine of ₹25 lakh. They are also ordered to disgorge a total profit of about ₹1 crore along with 9 percent interest since 2016.
In the Aptech case, SEBI issued show cause notices to Sanghvis in October 2020 based on an investigation conducted by it pertaining to trading in the shares of Aptech for the period of March 14, 2016, to September 7, 2016.
The regulator had alleged that information pertaining to the company's foray into the preschool segment envisaged as the business expansion was unpublished price-sensitive information before it was released to stock exchanges.
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Mar 2, 2023 9:18 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

SEBI

Previous Article

Stock Market Live: Sensex down 350 points, Nifty 50 below 17,400, Adani Enterprises top losers

Next Article

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 2