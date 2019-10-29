#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
Sebi bars 6 entities from securities market for 2 years

Updated : October 29, 2019 09:48 PM IST

Order follows an investigation carried out by SEBI between April 1, 2010, and September 30, 2010.
Chetan Dogra HUF and Chetan Dogra were indulged in the execution of self trades in the scrip of Vertex Spinning and DMC International
Sebi bars 6 entities from securities market for 2 years
cnbc two logos
