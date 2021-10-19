Policybazaar IPO: SEBI approves PB Fintech’s Rs 6,017 crore public listing

PB Fintech, the company that owns Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, will join the bandwagon of companies launching initial public offerings (IPOs) around the Diwali season.

CNBC-TV18 learned from sources on Tuesday that market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) submitted by PB Fintech for the IPO.

The IPO’s total size will be Rs 6,017 crore, which comprises Rs 3,750 worth of fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) of about Rs 1,875 crore. A pre-IPO placement of Rs 750 crore is also under consideration.

The development is significant for the listed firm Info Edge that holds about a 14 percent stake in PB Fintech. Though the firm is not diluting any stake via OFS part of the public issue, it gives a benchmark to the valuation of the stake that Info Edge holds in the company.

According to sources, the stake value of Info Edge could be about Rs 6,300-7,000 crore, which will be an important benchmarking for the stake it holds.