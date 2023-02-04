Sebi committed to ensuring market integrity, says measures in place to address excess volatility

Market regulator Sebi in a statement said that unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate has been observed in the past week. Sebi further said that in all specific entity-related matters, if any information comes to its notice, then, as per extant policies, the same is examined and after due examination, appropriate action is taken.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Saturday said it is committed to ensuring the stock market's integrity and all necessary surveillance measures are in place to address any excessive volatility in individual shares.

"As part of its mandate, Sebi seeks to maintain orderly and efficient functioning of the market and has put in place a set of well-defined, publicly available surveillance measures (including the ASM framework) to address excessive volatility in specific stocks.”

"This mechanism gets automatically triggered under certain conditions of price volatility in any stock," Sebi said in a statement.

Without naming any particular stock, the market regulator said that unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate has been observed in the past week.

Officials confirmed that the statement has been issued in the wake of the Adani matter only, reported PTI.

Sebi further said that in all specific entity-related matters, if any information comes to its notice, then, as per extant policies, the same is examined and after due examination, appropriate action is taken.

"Sebi has consistently followed this approach on entity-level issues and would continue to do so in the future as well," it added.

The regulator, however, stopped short of clearly mentioning whether it is conducting any probe in the matter or not.

Sebi further said the Indian financial market, as represented by Sensex and Nifty, has demonstrated ongoing stability and is continuing to function in a transparent, fair and efficient manner.

"On a longer-term basis also, Indian markets have been viewed positively by investors. A cross-country comparison of dollar-adjusted market returns with both peer and developed countries, during the past three years till date, places the Indian market as a positive outlier," it noted.

The regulator said it is committed to ensuring market integrity and that the markets continue to have the appropriate structural strength to function in an uninterrupted, transparent and efficient manner as has been the case so far.