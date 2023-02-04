English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket News

Sebi committed to ensuring market integrity, says measures in place to address excess volatility

Sebi committed to ensuring market integrity, says measures in place to address excess volatility

Sebi committed to ensuring market integrity, says measures in place to address excess volatility
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 4, 2023 7:51:19 PM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

Market regulator Sebi in a statement said that unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate has been observed in the past week. Sebi further said that in all specific entity-related matters, if any information comes to its notice, then, as per extant policies, the same is examined and after due examination, appropriate action is taken.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Saturday said it is committed to ensuring the stock market's integrity and all necessary surveillance measures are in place to address any excessive volatility in individual shares.

Recommended Articles

View All
World Cancer Day 2023: Early detection is crucial for reducing the global burden

World Cancer Day 2023: Early detection is crucial for reducing the global burden

Feb 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World Cancer Day 2023: A way forward to better management of cancer this year!

World Cancer Day 2023: A way forward to better management of cancer this year!

Feb 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year

Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year

Feb 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here

FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here

Feb 3, 2023 IST37 Min(s) Read


"As part of its mandate, Sebi seeks to maintain orderly and efficient functioning of the market and has put in place a set of well-defined, publicly available surveillance measures (including the ASM framework) to address excessive volatility in specific stocks.”
"This mechanism gets automatically triggered under certain conditions of price volatility in any stock," Sebi said in a statement.
Also Read: Sebi mulls to provide option to AIFs to carry forward unliquidated investments to new schemes
Without naming any particular stock, the market regulator said that unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate has been observed in the past week.
Officials confirmed that the statement has been issued in the wake of the Adani matter only, reported PTI.
Sebi further said that in all specific entity-related matters, if any information comes to its notice, then, as per extant policies, the same is examined and after due examination, appropriate action is taken.
"Sebi has consistently followed this approach on entity-level issues and would continue to do so in the future as well," it added.
Also Read: SEBI tweaks operational framework on credit rating agencies
The regulator, however, stopped short of clearly mentioning whether it is conducting any probe in the matter or not.
Sebi further said the Indian financial market, as represented by Sensex and Nifty, has demonstrated ongoing stability and is continuing to function in a transparent, fair and efficient manner.
"On a longer-term basis also, Indian markets have been viewed positively by investors. A cross-country comparison of dollar-adjusted market returns with both peer and developed countries, during the past three years till date, places the Indian market as a positive outlier," it noted.
The regulator said it is committed to ensuring market integrity and that the markets continue to have the appropriate structural strength to function in an uninterrupted, transparent and efficient manner as has been the case so far.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

SEBI

Next Article

India finally clears conversion of Vodafone Idea’s interest dues, to take 34% stake in telco

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X