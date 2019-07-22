Scared of market volatility? Here are top contrarian 'buy' and 'sell' ideas by Motilal Oswal
Updated : July 22, 2019 10:56 AM IST
Contrarian investing is a time-tested investment tool, which involves buying/selling stocks that goes against the prevailing sentiment of the crowd or the market.
Top contrarian 'buy' ideas include Bank of Baroda, Siemens, NTPC, NMDC, and ITC.
Contrarian 'sell' bets include Asian Paints, Havells India, Britannia, Shree Cement, and Cipla.
