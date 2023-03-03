Technical stock picks | Colgate, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Berger Paints, SBI, Voltas on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Shrikant Chouhan share their top stock picks for Friday, March 3.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Dr Lal Pathlabs. According to him, the stock is showing signs of bottoming out. It needs to get past Rs 2,000 to signal and confirm a reversal. He recommends buying this stock with a stop loss below Rs 1,975 for an upside target of Rs 2,075. Shares have gained close to 5 percent in the last month.

He recommends to buy Colgate with a stop loss of Rs 1,485 for a price target of Rs 1,535. The stock was up 2.60 percent over the last month.

Deepak Nitrite is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar with a stop loss of Rs 1,810 for a target of Rs 1,865. The stock has remained flat over the last month.

Thakkar also finds a buying opportunity in Berger Paints. Stop loss should be placed below Rs 575 for a target of Rs 600. The stock has gained around 5 percent in the past month.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Chouhan finds a buying opportunity in Voltas. He sees a huge amount of momentum in the stock. The stock is currently trading around Rs 918-915. He expects the stock to move towards Rs 950-960. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 905. Shares have gained 13.15 percent over the last month.

State Bank of India (SBI) is another buy call from Shrikant Chouhan. He believes that the stock is heading for the levels of Rs 550. He advises traders to buy the stock at current levels with a stop loss Rs 524. The stock has remained flat over the past month.

