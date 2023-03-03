English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTechnical stock picks | Colgate, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Berger Paints, SBI, Voltas on the radar
market | Mar 3, 2023 10:35 AM IST

Technical stock picks | Colgate, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Berger Paints, SBI, Voltas on the radar

Profile image
By Prashant Nair   Mar 3, 2023 10:35 AM IST (Published)
Mini

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Shrikant Chouhan have these buy recommendations for the Friday trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Shrikant Chouhan share their top stock picks for Friday, March 3.

Recommended Articles

View All
JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Investing in volatile markets? These strategies help you to generate risk-adjusted returns

Investing in volatile markets? These strategies help you to generate risk-adjusted returns

Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

North-East Poll Results | BJP emerges a clear winner while the opposition remains at its divided best

North-East Poll Results | BJP emerges a clear winner while the opposition remains at its divided best

Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

North-East Poll Results | BJP's primacy and continued woes of Congress

North-East Poll Results | BJP's primacy and continued woes of Congress

Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Dr Lal Pathlabs. According to him, the stock is showing signs of bottoming out. It needs to get past Rs 2,000 to signal and confirm a reversal. He recommends buying this stock with a stop loss below Rs 1,975 for an upside target of Rs 2,075. Shares have gained close to 5 percent in the last month.
He recommends to buy Colgate with a stop loss of Rs 1,485 for a price target of Rs 1,535. The stock was up 2.60 percent over the last month.
Deepak Nitrite is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar with a stop loss of Rs 1,810 for a target of Rs 1,865. The stock has remained flat over the last month.
Thakkar also finds a buying opportunity in Berger Paints. Stop loss should be placed below Rs 575 for a target of Rs 600. The stock has gained around 5 percent in the past month.
From Shrikant Chouhan
Chouhan finds a buying opportunity in Voltas. He sees a huge amount of momentum in the stock. The stock is currently trading around Rs 918-915. He expects the stock to move towards Rs 950-960. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 905. Shares have gained 13.15 percent over the last month.
State Bank of India (SBI) is another buy call from Shrikant Chouhan. He believes that the stock is heading for the levels of Rs 550. He advises traders to buy the stock at current levels with a stop loss Rs 524. The stock has remained flat over the past month.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X