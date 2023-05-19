SBI share price targets post Q4 results suggest up to 35% upside. Key triggers for stock

For the SBI stock, technical analysts hinted at a Rs 640-plus upside in the near term. Support on the counter could be seen at Rs 550 levels. On Friday, the scrip was almost trading flat. The shares have gained 6.49 percent in the last one month, while it fell 6 percent on a year-to-date basis.

India's largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) reported a healthy 80 percent year-on-year earnings growth to a record high of Rs 16,695 crore for the March quarter on the back of 25 percent year-on-year growth in operating profits. The stock, however, reacted negatively post the results. The scrip was almost trading flat (0.21 percent higher) at Rs 575.35 apiece on BSE in Friday's morning deals. The shares have gained 6.49 percent in the last one month, while it fell 6 percent on a year-to-date basis.

The lender has delivered a strong earnings beat, mainly led by healthy growth, continued increase in margin/core fees, and lower provisions. Loan growth was strong at 16 percent on-year and net interest margin (NIM) was flat at 3.4 percent quarter-on-quarter. Asset-quality metrics have reached historically low levels.

"SBI's core income performance was stable at interest income level, but core fee income momentum was weak as compared to credit book or asset growth rates. Non-interest income included high one-off gains (including recoveries from written-off loans). On the operating expenses front, wage revision and related pension cost and PLI expenses led to higher employee expenses. Other overheads were also higher," according to analysts.

After speaking to SBI's management, analysts believe the management is confident about maintaining core profitability driven by good quality growth given stronger underwriting, benign asset quality with lower net slippages and multi-year low gross non-performing assets (GNPAs), healthy standard asset provision cushion of 80 basis points, which could more than suffice for expected credit losses (ECL) impact and plough back of profits and creating value without raising capital.

Going ahead, the bank’s management foresees margins to be broadly stable, driven by utilisation of excess Statutory Liquidity Ratio or SLR (Rs 4 lakh crore) and lower domestic loan-to-deposit ratio or LDR at 65 percent).

Key levels to watch

Technical analysts hinted at a Rs 640-plus upside in the near term. Support on the counter could be seen at Rs 550 levels. "The primary uptrend of SBI has paused, leading to a retest of its previous breakout level around Rs. 570. Remarkably, the counter found support at the 20-SMA (Simple Moving Average), reinforcing the potential for a bullish continuation. The overall structure of the counter remains favorable for investors, as it continues to trade above the 200-SMA, indicating a sustained long-term upward trend," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

"On the upside, an important psychological resistance level for SBI lies in the range of Rs. 590-600. A successful breakthrough above this level could pave the way for further upward momentum, with a potential target of Rs. 640 or higher in the near term. Traders and investors should closely monitor price action around this resistance zone for potential bullish signals," Gour said.

"During any corrective moves, the major support level to watch for SBI is Rs 550. This level has demonstrated its significance in providing support during previous corrections. A bounce-back or strong buying interest near this support level could limit further downside movement. It is essential for traders and investors to be vigilant and assess the counter's behavior around this support level," the analyst added.

Analysts see the stock in Rs 700-770 range

Brokerages continue to maintain their bullish stance on SBI after the March quarter results. The consensus recommendation from analysts for the stock is a 'Buy' in the range of Rs 700-770 over the next few months. Their price targets suggests a potential 35 percent upside over Friday's low of Rs 569.75 levels.

Here’s what brokerage recommend on the stock:

Morgan Stanley: Overweight | Target: Rs 715

Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 715 per share. Profit after tax above estimate helped by higher margin, lower credit costs and high treasury gains. Loan growth remained strong at 17 percent on-year. The brokerage has raised its FY24 earnings estimate, led by lower credit costs.

JPMorgan: Overweight | Target: Rs 720

JPMorgan has an 'overweight' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 720 per share. Net income was 11 percent ahead driven by lower provisions. Operating profit was in-line with expectations, the brokerage said. Domestic loan growth was at 16 percent was higher than system. Only negative was elevated capex.

Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy | Target: Rs770

The domestic brokerage has retained a 'buy' on the counter with a target price of Rs 770. "Although core PPoP for Q4 missed PLe by 8.5 percent due to surge in opex, asset quality was better with GNPA at 2.78 percent led by lower net slippages. Loan growth guidance for FY24E has been

tempered down to 12-14 percent and retail would drive accretion. SBI would not resort to hiking deposit rates as bank carries excess SLR of Rs 4 lakh crore with cushion on LDR (72.3 percent)," it said.

ICICI Securities: Buy | Target: Rs 730

The brokerage has maintain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 730. Key risks, as per the brokerage, included sharp deceleration in credit growth, and higher than expected credit costs.