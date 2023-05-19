English
SBI share price targets post Q4 results suggest up to 35% upside. Key triggers for stock
By Meghna Sen  May 19, 2023 11:49:58 AM IST (Updated)

For the SBI stock, technical analysts hinted at a Rs 640-plus upside in the near term. Support on the counter could be seen at Rs 550 levels. On Friday, the scrip was almost trading flat. The shares have gained 6.49 percent in the last one month, while it fell 6 percent on a year-to-date basis.

India's largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) reported a healthy 80 percent year-on-year earnings growth to a record high of Rs 16,695 crore for the March quarter on the back of 25 percent year-on-year growth in operating profits. The stock, however, reacted negatively post the results. The scrip was almost trading flat (0.21 percent higher) at Rs 575.35 apiece on BSE in Friday's morning deals. The shares have gained 6.49 percent in the last one month, while it fell 6 percent on a year-to-date basis.

The lender has delivered a strong earnings beat, mainly led by healthy growth, continued increase in margin/core fees, and lower provisions. Loan growth was strong at 16 percent on-year and net interest margin (NIM) was flat at 3.4 percent quarter-on-quarter. Asset-quality metrics have reached historically low levels.
