Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) rallied 3 percent in Wednesday's trade after the country's largest lender said it will acquire an entire 20 percent stake of SBI Capital Markets in SBI Pension Funds. The stake transfer would be subject to all regulatory approvals, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The Executive Committee of the Central Board (ECCB) of SBI has accorded approval for acquiring the entire 20 percent stake held by SBI Capital Markets Ltd in SBI Pension Funds Pvt Ltd, the bank said in a filing to BSE.

SBI Pension Fund is the largest pension fund manager out of 10 managing about Rs 3,59,040.81 crores of assets under management (AUM) with around 37 percent market share as of May-end this year. It manages over 48 percent market share of AUM in the private sector.

At 11:40 am, the banking scrip was trading 3.02 percent higher at Rs 573.85 apiece on the BSE. SBI shares have tumbled 6.52 percent on a year-to-date basis while it has risen 23 percent in the last one-year period on the back of improving asset quality and net interest margin.

In terms of technicals, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of SBI stands at 45.2, indicating the stock is neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Money Flow Index (MFI) is at 28.8, implying the stock may rebound.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility during the period. SBI shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Analysts largely positive on SBI

Analysts remain largely positive on the prospects of SBI. The average price target on the stock is Rs 737.58, suggesting a 28 percent upside potential from the current market levels.

Domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the counter, with a target price of Rs 700. “SBI has reported further improvement in asset quality, with PCR improving to 76% (98.6% on the corporate book) in FY23. Controlled restructuring (0.8%), low SMA pool (10bp) and 100% coverage on SR portfolio provide comfort and would keep credit costs under control. We reiterate BUY with a target price of Rs 700,” said the brokerage said in mid-June. At that time, the market price of the counter was at Rs 571.

Analysts at Elara Securities noted that strong profitability and low credit cost may help the banking stock to deliver 1 percent-plus return on asset (RoA) and 16 percent-plus return on equity (RoE) in FY24 and FY25.

S&P upgrades SBI for first time since 2012

The positive sentiment in the market was also fuelled after S&P Global Ratings increased its rating for the stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) of SBI, following its assessment. SBI's standalone credit rating was revised upward to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', for the first time since 2012 when it was downgraded.

The rating upgrade reflects the bank's "lower credit risks and improving earnings", the global ratings agency said in a note.

