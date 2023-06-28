By Meghna Sen

SBI shares tumbled 6.52 percent so far this year while it has risen 23 percent in the last one-year period on the back of improving asset quality and net interest margin. Technically, the 14-day relative strength index of the stock stands at 45.2, indicating the stock is neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold zone

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) rallied 3 percent in Wednesday's trade after the country's largest lender said it will acquire an entire 20 percent stake of SBI Capital Markets in SBI Pension Funds. The stake transfer would be subject to all regulatory approvals, the bank said in a regulatory filing. Live TV Loading...

The Executive Committee of the Central Board (ECCB) of SBI has accorded approval for acquiring the entire 20 percent stake held by SBI Capital Markets Ltd in SBI Pension Funds Pvt Ltd, the bank said in a filing to BSE. SBI Pension Fund is the largest pension fund manager out of 10 managing about Rs 3,59,040.81 crores of assets under management (AUM) with around 37 percent market share as of May-end this year. It manages over 48 percent market share of AUM in the private sector.